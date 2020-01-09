Over the course of the season there aren't many opportunities like the one Arizona had Thursday night in Eugene. The 24th-ranked Wildcats were in control for a lot of the night as the visited No. 9 Oregon, but missed opportunities and some late miscues prevented Sean Miller's team from earning an important road victory.

Two halves were not enough for the two top teams in the Pac-12 Conference as Oregon made a late push at the end of regulation to force overtime. That's when Oregon's Will Richardson took over leading his team to a 74-73 win after the Wildcats weren't able to convert on the final possession of the game.

It's as frustrating of a loss as the Wildcats will have this season with UA leading by 11 points during one stretch. There were some questionable calls throughout the night, especially late, but Miller pointed to the missed chances on 50-50 opportunities as another big reason his team wasn't able to pull off the road upset.

"We were a hard team to score against," Miller said. "But really in the end there were six to eight plays in that game ... the loose balls, the 50-50 balls, a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound where the ball is kind of traveling through our hands you know two guys on the floor. I thought Oregon got more of those plays, made more of those plays.

"In a game like the one we just played in that really, in many ways, can decide it."

The Wildcats (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) led by six points with less than two minutes left to play in regulation but a 6-0 run to end the second half eliminated that lead and the Wildcats never quite gained the momentum back on their side.

Josh Green hit two shots and Nico Mannion knocked down a 3-pointer in the overtime period, but it wouldn't be enough. Both freshmen turned in strong performances in what could be the toughest matchup for each player in conference play. Mannion led the team with 20 points by making nine of his 17 shots from the field to go with three assists and three rebounds, but he did have six turnovers.

Green was able to get a steal and basket to give UA the one-point lead with under 30 seconds to play in overtime, and he finished his night with 17 points and five rebounds with only four missed shots in 37 minutes of action.

Fellow freshman Zeke Nnaji secured another double double as he had 11 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, senior wing Dylan Smith hit some big shots on his way to 11 points that included knocking down three 3-pointers.

The Ducks (13-3, 2-1) were led by Richardson who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists while senior point guard Payton Pritchard put together an impressive night with 18 points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists.

UA will now regroup and have some extra time to prepare for their next opponent as they will not face Oregon State until Sunday in Corvallis.