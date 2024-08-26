After an offseason with many moving pieces along with ushering in the Brent Brennan era, Arizona will kickoff its highly anticipated 2024 season against an old rival in New Mexico. The Wildcats are looking to start this season off strong which means an opportunity to notch a 2-0 record in their last two meetings with the Lobos.

Their previous matchup in 2015 saw Arizona sneak away with a 45-37 win at the Gildan New Mexico Bowl after a valiant defensive effort to put the game away with Scooby Wright III sacking the quarterback twice and interceptions from Jamar Allah, Jarvis McCall Jr., and Cam Denson.

UNM began their season with a crushing loss dropping a 17-0 lead to Montana State on Saturday during Week 0 action and will now come to Tucson to battle in a hostile first time Big-12 environment.