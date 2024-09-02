Following an Arizona offensive explosion and uneven performance in the season opener leading to a 61-39 victory over New Mexico, the program will welcome in state FCS product NAU to Tucson on Saturday in an opportunity to tweak and tune some mistakes from the game previous.

Historically the Wildcats have been very successful against the Lumberjacks minus the surprising 19-21 loss in 2021, but UA has since sought and claimed redemption in it's 38-3 victory in 2023. That most recent game saw a valiant effort from Quarterback Jayden de Laura passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns to one interception while adding 59 yards on the ground and scampering into the endzone on a 53 yard attempt for the score.