Following an Arizona offensive explosion and uneven performance in the season opener leading to a 61-39 victory over New Mexico, the program will welcome in state FCS product NAU to Tucson on Saturday in an opportunity to tweak and tune some mistakes from the game previous.
Historically the Wildcats have been very successful against the Lumberjacks minus the surprising 19-21 loss in 2021, but UA has since sought and claimed redemption in it's 38-3 victory in 2023. That most recent game saw a valiant effort from Quarterback Jayden de Laura passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns to one interception while adding 59 yards on the ground and scampering into the endzone on a 53 yard attempt for the score.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Brian Wright (first season at NAU/38-8 career record)
Preseason prediction: 9th (Big Sky Conference)
Record: (1-0) (Previous game 66-6 win vs. Lincoln CA)
Scheme:
- Offensive: Spread
- Defensive: 4-2-5
Ranks: (NCAA - FCS)
Total offense: 10th (452 YPG)
Scoring offense: 2nd (64 PPG)
Total defense: 3rd (168 YPG)
Scoring defense: 5th (6 PPG)
All-time series: Arizona leads 16-2 all-time (UA won the last contest at Arizona Stadium 38-3 on Sep. 2, 2023)