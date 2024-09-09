No. 20 Arizona opponent first look: No. 14 Kansas State
Coming off of a scrappy and tough defensive battle with the Lumberjacks in Week 2 in which Arizona escaped the stadium with a 22-10 victory. Now, the team will face it's toughest challenge yet by going to Manhattan to play No. 14 Kansas State on Friday in the final non-conference game of the season.
It'll be Wildcats versus Wildcats in a matchup UA is hopeful to get healthier before and get back some much needed starters it was without when it took on NAU where players such as Rhino Tapa'atoutai, Gunner Maldonado, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were missed on the field.
As Arizona gears up for K-State it's important to note that 46 years have passed since these two teams went up against each other where Tucson's Wildcats took home the victory in a 31-0 shutout in 1978.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Chris Klieman (113-37 career record)
Preseason prediction: 2nd (Big 12 Conference)
Record: (2-0) (Previous game 34-27 win vs. Tulane)
Scheme:
- Offensive: Spread
- Defensive: 3-3-5
Ranks: (NCAA - FBS)
Total Offense: 56th (422.5 YPG)
Scoring Offense: 38th (37.5 PPG)
Total Defense: 69th (312.5 YPG)
Scoring Defense: 54th (16.5 PPG)
All-time series: Arizona leads 5-1-1 all-time (UA won the last game at home 31-0 on Sep. 9, 1978)
