No. 18 Arizona earned their first sweep of rival Arizona State as they beat the 16th-ranked Sun Devils 59-53 on Friday night in McKale Center in front of 10,160 fans, the most to ever watch the two teams play.

Aari McDonald led the Wildcats with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals and made 10 free throws. Sam Thomas was a force on both ends of the floor, blocking three shots to go along with three steals and 13 points. Amari Carter was huge for the Wildcats as well, scoring 11 points including a buzzer beater from the corner at the end of the third quarter.

After losing the rebounding battle up in Tempe, Arizona outrebounded one of the better teams in the country on the glass 38-35. The Wildcat defense also did what it does best and forced ASU to shoot 36.4% from the field.

Player of the Game

Aari McDonald – Once again, McDonald scored in double-figures for the 56th-straight game and moved into 10th place in scoring in Arizona history as she scored 24 points. She recorded her third double-double of the season bringing down 11 rebounds as well.

By the Numbers

2000 – Arizona has swept the season series vs. ASU for the first time since 2000

56 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 56-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation

11 – Sam Thomas has blocked 11 shots in the last three games

10,160 – Tonight’s attendance of 10,160 is the most to ever watch an Arizona-Arizona State game