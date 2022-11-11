Throughout the history of Arizona basketball there had been 10 triple-double with only two players in Andre Iguodala and Loren Woods, who have recorded multiple triple-doubles.

During the Wildcats' 95-78 win over Southern, that triple-double list extended to 11 players with point guard Kerr Kriisa scoring 14 points while racking up 11 rebounds and 12 assists making it his second career triple-double. Kriisa becomes the third player in program history to achieve multiple triple-doubles. "I was just proud of myself. But I've told you before, I never played for stats," Kriisa said when asked about his triple-double. "...I never played for stats but triple-doubles are something special, especially in college." Kriisa's first triple-double came against Utah during the 2021-22 season when he had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I mean, I think Kerr is good every day. I mean, I really do. I mean, nobody's going to get a triple-double every night," coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Kerr is just a good basketball player. He's just got such a high IQ, he's got a great motor and he's competitive. And you could coach him on a cerebral level, where he understands what's going on and he'll look at you and he'll nod and for the most part he'll go out and do it."

On the season, Kriisa has been effective on the court as one of the Wildcats' primary ball handlers with 19 assists to just four turnovers. Plus, he is shooting 60% from the field and 5 of 9 from the 3-point line.

"Feel like I haven't really forced it. Maybe today I took one heat-check, but it didn't go in," Kriisa said when asked about his shot selection. "I'm just trying to get my spots when I can. And I may might have been even turning down some shots that I usually should take. So I've been trying to get everybody else going pretty much and make sure that everybody's happy."

As a team, the Wildcats had 24 assists raising the season total to 54 assists. However, Arizona had 19 turnovers in the game against Southern and have turned the ball over 43 times. last season, Lloyd's team was one of the top teams in assist-to-turnover ratio last season, but has struggled protecting the ball this season. "Well, I mean, it's young players and old players. I mean, it's just mistakes and we got to clean it up. We got to clean it up," Lloyd said when asked about the high turnover numbers. "I think when we're not turning the ball over, we're pretty efficient. And so, we just got to keep learning. We got to keep learning." Last season, the Wildcats finished 17th in assists-to-turnover ratio and averaged 13.4 turnovers through 37 games. Arizona is struggling right now, but the chances are that the team will figure the turnover issue out by the end of the season.

Arizona had three players score 17 points in forwards Pelle Larsson, Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, who combined to go 18-for-26 from the field and shoot 61% from the free throw line. Larsson has scored 33 points this season on just 20 shots shooting 60% from the feidl while getting to the line 11 times. Plus, he has averaged seven rebounds for the Wildcats. It was another impressive game for Ballo, who racked up eight rebounds and five blocks to go along with his 17 points. In his first two games as the full time starter, he has averaged 17.5 points and has shot 68% from the free throw line which is near his percentage from last season.

The Wildcats will be back in action Nov. 17, versus Utah Tech at 7 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on Pac-12 Networks.