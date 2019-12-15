After coming off of a 50-point win Wednesday night against Nebraska Omaha, Arizona’s confidence was back and focused on their game against No. 6 Gonzaga.

Despite an electric atmosphere at McKale Center and Arizona leading for a majority of the first half, the Wildcats (10-2) could not pull out a win eventually falling 84-80 to the Bulldogs in front of a sold out crowd.

Arizona came out strong and led by as many as nine points during the first half of the game until there was just over one minute remaining and Gonzaga took a one-point lead.

In the second half Gonzaga would lose the lead just one more time. The Bulldogs (11-1) went on a hot streak that ended with a 12-0 run over a four-minute stretch. Gonzaga extended its lead to as many as 16 points with 2:12 left in the second half.

Like it did in the loss to Baylor a couple weeks ago, Arizona came back in the last minutes of the game closing the gap to two just points with seconds left to play.

With just under two seconds left Gonzaga's Ryan Woolridge was put on the line for a pair of free throws that he made before Max Hazzard's heave from half court was missed sealing the Bulldogs' win.

"They don't beat themselves, and to beat them you have to be equal in not beating yourself," UA head coach Sean Miller said about Gonzaga. "Tonight we just didn't have enough shots go in to have a chance to beat them. We didn't.

"Again, I want to credit our guys. I thought we fought till the very, very end and that's easier to talk about than to do especially in a game like that."