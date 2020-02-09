No. 12 Arizona earned their first win over a top-10 team on the road on Sunday as they took down No. 9 Oregon State by a score of 65-58 in overtime.

Aari McDonald scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds to go with four steals. She made two free throws at the end of overtime to seal it.

The unsung hero was Dominique McBryde, who went 7-10 from the field for a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds. She also blocked a season-high four shots.

Player of the Game

Dominique McBryde – The senior was incredible tonight, making seven of her 10 shots for a season-high 19 points. She was also great defensively down low grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots.

By the Numbers

10 – Arizona beat a top-10 team on the road for the first time in program history.

60 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 60-straight games.

20 – Dominique McBryde set season-highs in points (19), rebounds (8) and blocks (4)

12 – Arizona snapped a 12-game losing streak vs. Oregon State

Arizona will be back at McKale on Friday to face Washington at 7 p.m. MST.