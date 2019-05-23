While he let it out himself back in April, the official word came down Thursday that Arizona-bound big man Zeke Nnaji would be one of 34 players competing for a spot on the USA Basketball U19 squad this summer that will take part in the FIBA World Cup in Greece. There will be 12 players selected from the 34-man group and Nnaji is the only incoming UA player who will have an opportunity to make the team.

Nnaji was part of the group brought to training camp in Colorado Springs last year as he looked to make the 2018 U17 squad that eventually won gold in Argentina. He didn't make that team, so he will be trying to change that this time around as one of 12 members of the U19 squad.

The training camp will run from June 15-18 United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado. The final roster will be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee with finalists being announced on the last day of training camp, June 18.

“The committee is excited at the level of talent that will be at training camp for the USA U19 World Cup Team, and we expect to have a difficult decision in trying to narrow down the group to 12 team members,” Purdue coach Matt Painter, chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee, said in a press release.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber will serve as the head coach for the team while Mike Hopkins of Washington will be one of his assistant coaches.

Nnaji is not the only future Pac-12 player on the training camp roster with five-star 2020 big man and USC commit Evan Mobley and Washington-bound five-star center Isaiah Stewart also part of the group. It will certainly be competitive and the training camp roster is not only made up of players in the 2019 class.

In addition to the future UA power forward, there are several of Sean Miller's targets on the training camp roster from the 2020 class.

Five-star recruits Ziaire Williams and Josh Christopher are part of the camp roster as is four-star guard Nimari Burnett. The Wildcats are in a good position with all three of those prospects.

If Nnaji eventually makes the team he will have to put his arrival to Tucson on hold as the FIBA World Cup runs from June 29-July 7 with the Team USA departing for Greece June 24.