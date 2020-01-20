Nnaji named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Arizona back in the top 25
Arizona has just one game this week when it heads up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State. The extra time off will give the Wildcats a moment to feel good about the last week of play and Monday a couple rewards for an impressive week against the Mountain schools made their way to UA.
Nnaji secures league-leading third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award
For the third time this season Arizona freshman power forward Zeke Nnaji was able to secure the conference's freshman of the week award after averaging a double double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in the team's two wins last week. Nnaji tied a team high with 24 points in the win over Utah last Thursday night before scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in UA's win over previous-No. 20 Colorado at McKale Center on Saturday.
The UA freshman tied Washington's Isaiah Stewart for the most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards this season, however, Nnaji has not won the award since the second week of the season. UA has not had a player win any weekly conference award since point guard Nico Mannion won the freshman of the week award on Dec. 2.
Nnaji continues to show his ability to remain consistent no matter how well or how poorly the Wildcats are playing at a given time. The Minnesota native leads the team with a scoring average of 16.7 points this season to go with a team-high 8.7 rebounds. The freshman's rebounding has been on the uptick over the last several games for the Wildcats and he has reached double-digit rebounds in five of the last seven contests.
He only had two double-digit rebound games in the previous 11 matchups before that.
Nnaji now has seven double doubles this season.
Wildcats move back into the AP Top 25
Aided by the play of Nnaji throughout the week, the Wildcats were able to beat sweep the Mountain schools leading to the biggest margin of victory in a sweep of the two programs since they joined the conference. It was the type of week the Wildcats needed after being swept on the road by the Oregon schools for the first time in quite a while.
The losses to Oregon and Oregon State on the road bumped UA out of the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time this season. The wins over Colorado and Utah, however, helped the Wildcats jump back onto the list Monday as the updated poll was released. UA (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) now sits at No. 22 in the rankings putting the program ahead of the Buffaloes who are now at No. 23 after falling a few spots from No. 20.
Oregon continues to be the top program in the league, but a loss to Washington State and a close win over Washington last week dropped the Ducks outside the top 10 down to No. 12 in the latest AP poll.
The ever-important NCAA Net rankings continue to be updated as well, and Arizona continues to make a climb up that list as well. UA has remained in the low teens for most of the season, but wins over Utah and Colorado provided the team with a bump in the metric that will be one of the tools used to determine seeding for the NCAA Tournament this spring.
The Wildcats now sit at No. 11 on that list with Arizona currently being the top Pac-12 team. San Diego State at No. 2 and Gonzaga at No. 3 are the two other highest-rated programs in the West on that list. Baylor, one of Arizona's opponents from earlier in the season, currently sits at No. 1 on the list.
UA's opponent this week, ASU, is at No. 62 in the NET rankings.