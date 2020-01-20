Arizona has just one game this week when it heads up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State. The extra time off will give the Wildcats a moment to feel good about the last week of play and Monday a couple rewards for an impressive week against the Mountain schools made their way to UA.

Nnaji secures league-leading third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award

For the third time this season Arizona freshman power forward Zeke Nnaji was able to secure the conference's freshman of the week award after averaging a double double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in the team's two wins last week. Nnaji tied a team high with 24 points in the win over Utah last Thursday night before scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in UA's win over previous-No. 20 Colorado at McKale Center on Saturday. The UA freshman tied Washington's Isaiah Stewart for the most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards this season, however, Nnaji has not won the award since the second week of the season. UA has not had a player win any weekly conference award since point guard Nico Mannion won the freshman of the week award on Dec. 2. Nnaji continues to show his ability to remain consistent no matter how well or how poorly the Wildcats are playing at a given time. The Minnesota native leads the team with a scoring average of 16.7 points this season to go with a team-high 8.7 rebounds. The freshman's rebounding has been on the uptick over the last several games for the Wildcats and he has reached double-digit rebounds in five of the last seven contests. He only had two double-digit rebound games in the previous 11 matchups before that. Nnaji now has seven double doubles this season.

Wildcats move back into the AP Top 25