Arizona freshman power forward Zeke Nnaji will stay in Colorado Springs a little bit longer. Tuesday morning the Minnesota native and incoming UA player was named as one of 18 finalists for USA Basketball's U19 World Cup squad that will play in the FIBA World Cup starting later this month in Greece.

The group was trimmed down from the 31 players who participated in five practices over the course of three days at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado. The final 12-man roster will be determined before the team sets off for Greece on June 24. Until then, Nnaji and the rest of the 18 finalists will continue to practice twice a day while the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee – led by Purdue head coach Matt Painter – decides on who should make the final squad that will participate in the FIBA World Cup beginning June 29 and running through July 7.

Nnaji earned plenty of recognition for his play over the course of the tryout/training camp portion of the week with Rivals.com's Eric Bossi impressed by the big man's improving size and continued development.

"Arizona bound Zeke Nnaji still needs to learn to use his size to his advantage but he has really added good weight and strength since I saw him during his senior season," Bossi wrote this week. "He's extremely bouncy off the floor and has as much upside as anybody in the Wildcats touted 2019 class."

The UA freshman is being officially listed at 6-foot-11 and 228 pounds by USA Basketball. He was previously listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds by Rivals.com.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller, who has been in attendance at the event, had a say in who eventually made the cut as he is part of the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee along with Painter, Virginia's Tony Bennett, Providence head coach Ed Cooley and player representative Shane Battier.

The U19 team will be coached by Kansas State's Bruce Weber with Washington head coach Mike Hopkins and North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton serving as his assistants.

In addition to Nnaji, the Wildcats also had some of their targets make the list of finalists as well with five-star recruits Ziaire Williams and Josh Christopher still in play to make the final roster. Fellow UA targets and 2020 prospects Nimari Burnett and Caleb Love didn't end up making the list of 18 finalists.