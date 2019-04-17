Months of fans getting anxious came to an end Wednesday as Arizona's last remaining unsigned commit put pen to paper and inked his National Letter of Intent with the program giving the Wildcats signatures for all five of the current committed recruits. Five-star big man Zeke Nnaji committed to the program just after the fall signing period back in November meaning he couldn't sign until the start of the spring period, April 17.

While some fans thought that meant he planned to back out at some point, it was more of a formality than anything. Nnaji has remained locked in with the program since he made his decision and since that time he has only continued to improve as a player.

He led his Hopkins High School team to a state title earlier in the year and since he committed to the Wildcats his ranking has continued to rise as he went from a four-star recruit at the time of his pledge to a five-star prospect in the top-30 of the Rivals.com rankings currently.

Nnaji is a key piece to the Wildcats' recruiting class in 2019 as a true power forward prospect with the face-up game to stretch the floor but the size to patrol the paint and create mismatches.

There was never any question of where he would end up after making his decision in the fall, but he now officially has the next part of his recruitment wrapped up and now it's about looking to the future for the five-star big man.

"It feels like a big weight is lifted off my chest," he told KSTP in Minnesota Wednesday. "I know I had already been committed for a little bit, but just to be officially part of the school and the team is great."