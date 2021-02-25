GOAZCATS - Nigerian-born 'ND' Okafor getting attention from multiple programs

Ndonwawanne “ND” Okafor was born in Nigeria and grew up in Ireland. He was first seen playing in the 2019 U16 European Championships, and that is when the NBA Academy came calling. “The NBA Academy found out about me through the U16 European Tournaments," Okafor said. "They invited me to a Basketball Without Borders camp. I declined the offer, but later on, I went ahead and transferred from Dallas to the NBA Academy.” Okafor is confident his game has improved at the NBA Academy, and that it will continue to improve. “I decided to go to the NBA Academy because of the development they have done with other players," he said. "They take player development very seriously, which is the main reason why I came to the academy. They have helped me improve my shot. A lot of coaches are asking if I can shoot. I haven’t gotten the chance to show it yet, but when I do they will see what I can do.” Okafor has begun catching the eyes of college coaches. “I currently have offers from Baylor, Rutgers, Arizona, Montana State, Western Kentucky and Robert Morris,” he said.

ND Okafor

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “Me and the assistant coach have a good relationship. He has been watching my career ever since I started playing basketball outside my country. That is one thing I like about Arizona, and also the numerous NBA guys they have developed.” Rutgers: “The coach saw me play in Dallas, Texas, at a tournament, and ever since he has been interested in me. As soon as the 2022 class recruitment opened up, two days later, they offered me a scholarship. The coach frequently checks up on me on the WhatsApp." Baylor: “Baylor was the first school to offer me a scholarship, and the first school I visited in Dallas. One thing I appreciate about Baylor is that before I came into the U.S. to play, they were interested in me. (Assistant) coach (Jerome) Tang brought me in on a visit and it was great. Baylor has been contacting me almost every week since.” Western Kentucky: “They came about two months after the 2022 class opened up for recruitment. The coach there, I have spoken to him on the phone and he’s interested in me. He says he wants me to come in and make an immediate impact.” Montana State: “They want me to come in and start immediately, make an impact right away. The coach who is in contact with me is British, so we get along pretty well. Honestly, I think they’re a pretty good program.” Robert Morris: “RMU was interested in me very early in my recruitment. They extended an offer after watching me practice in Canada.”

MORE ON OKAFOR'S RECRUITMENT

“I have, like, eight other schools reaching out to me - Creighton, Utah, South Florida, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, St Mary’s and Princeton - who say they are going to come watch me practice when they can,” Okafor said. Okafor’s recruitment is still in its infancy, and he does not know how things will turn out once college coaches are allowed back on the road. “I don’t really have a date in mind for when I will make a decision, but I know it will be during my senior year, towards the end.” Okafor said. “What I'll be looking for in a program is a family environment. Also, a place with good weather because growing up in Ireland, it wasn’t so good when it comes to the weather situation.” Okafor still has a decision to make about where he will be playing this summer. "I have the option to play AAU in the United States or to play in the FIBA Europeans Championships this summer," he said. "I am not sure which I will do yet. I haven’t decided.”

OKAFOR ON OKAFOR