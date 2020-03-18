Nick Foles has had quite an interesting career since leaving Arizona early in the last decade. It took another turn Wednesday as the former UA standout quarterback will now be moving to the NFC North to play for the Chicago Bears after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Foles for a compensatory fourth-round pick.

Foles has played for four different teams already and that includes two separate stints with the Philadelphia Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

The job he did in Philadelphia earned him a big contract and it looked like he was on a path to being the franchise quarterback for the Jaguars when he signed with the team in March 2019. The deal with the AFC South franchise was worth $88 million over four years and could have been worth up to $102 million when incentives were factored in. A total of $50.1 million was guaranteed for the former Arizona standout signal caller.

A clavicle injury in the first week of the season derailed the plans for Foles and Jacksonville as it sent him to the bench for several weeks while he recovered. Eventually he came back but struggled and the team ultimately turned the starting position over to former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Foles finished the 2019 season with just 736 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions in his injury-shortened year. He played in just four games during the 2019 season.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy worked for the Eagles in 2012 when the Philadelphia franchise evaluated Foles out of Arizona in addition to being in Kansas City together in 2016 when Nagy was the team's offensive coordinator. The pair will get an opportunity to reunite in The Windy City with an interesting scenario on the horizon. The Bears traded up to the No. 2-spot in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina, but his career has not yielded much success.

Foles will not present competition for the former first-round pick and presumed franchise quarterback.

The former Arizona star from Texas, who won the Super Bowl LII MVP award, has thrown for nearly 12,000 yards in his career to go with 71 touchdowns during his career in the NFL.

