GOAZCATS - NFL news: Whittaker signs with Arizona Cardinals' practice squad

Former Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker did not get drafted by an NFL team this spring, but he did sign as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the draft. Whittaker left an impression on the team throughout camp and now he has signed to the Cardinals' practice squad allowing the California native to continue his professional career.

Whittaker became a big part of the defense throughout his five-year career with the Wildcats when he was able to stay healthy, and he proved to be a valuable piece of the team last year when he moved from cornerback to safety to help solidify that group. His production at cornerback and versatility helped him get noticed as a potential NFL prospect resulting in his free agent deal with the Cardinals.

His natural fit at cornerback helped him make it through the early cuts in camps and eventually Whittaker was one of the final players to be cut by the team this weekend.

Whittaker's production during camp with the Cardinals earned him praise from veteran star cornerback Patrick Peterson signaling a potential future with the franchise for the UA alum.

Whittaker finished his career with the Wildcats with 159 tackles, six tackles for loss, 41 passes defensed and seven interceptions. His final year with the team was his best as he had a career-high 55 tackles and he tied a career high with three interceptions.

Each team is allowed to sign 16 practice squad players this season. Fellow UA alum, JJ Taylor, also signed to a practice squad Sunday as the former Wildcats standout running back will continue his career with the New England Patriots.