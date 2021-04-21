GOAZCATS - News: Tommy Lloyd will retain assistant coach Jason Terry at Arizona

Tommy Lloyd now has just one spot on his coaching staff left to fill after Arizona announced Wednesday that assistant coach Jason Terry will remain on staff with the Wildcats moving forward. Terry signed a two-year deal to become an assistant at his alma mater last summer, so he has remained under contract with the Wildcats through the coaching change but it had been unclear if Lloyd would retain him.

The program made the news public Wednesday afternoon just two days after announcing that that associate head coach Jack Murphy would also be staying put in his role under the new head coach.

Both Terry and Murphy help Lloyd stay true to his word about keeping an Arizona "flavor" on his coaching staff with the Wildcats. The new UA head coach indicated plans to have alumni on his staff in some fashion and both Terry and Murphy fit into that category.

"I think it's really important to have Arizona ties within my staff," Lloyd said last week when being introduced as the new head coach at a press conference. "So, I wanna take my time, meet some people and make the right decisions moving forward. But, I think you're definitely gonna see some Arizona flavor on it for sure."

While Murphy did not play for the Wildcats, Terry is one of the most accomplished players in program history having been part of the 199 National Championship team at Arizona before going on to have a 19-year career in the NBA.

His ties to both the Seattle area and Texas have helped the Wildcats build connections on the recruiting trail, so keeping Terry on staff is important in creating continuity with prospects in the upcoming classes.

The Arizona assistant coaches are likely to have expanded roles on Lloyd's staff with Terry and Murphy both playing a big part in the development of the players on the Wildcats' roster last season.

"Now that I work out with Jason Terry and Jack Murphy a lot, I can feel my shot getting better. I can feel myself getting better every day," freshman wing Dalen Terry said during the season.

The decision to name Terry as one of the assistant coaches on his staff leaves Lloyd with one more position to fill on his three-man staff. UA has already held a workout with Lloyd and Murphy leading the way as the coaching staff works to build the roster for the upcoming season.

Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa provided the team with a boost Wednesday as he made the decision to pull his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to return to UA and continue his career with the Wildcats under Lloyd.