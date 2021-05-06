 GOAZCATS - News: Tommy Lloyd will retain Arizona strength coach Chris Rounds
2021-05-06

A key member of the men's basketball program at Arizona is remaining on staff under new coach Tommy Lloyd. Strength coach Chris Rounds is someone former head coach Sean Miller mentioned often during his 12 seasons leading the Wildcats. Rounds became a big part of UA's success under Miller because of his ability to help develop players' strength with the Wildcats.

Arizona announced Lloyd's decision to retain Rounds, who made the move with Miller to Tucson from Xavier, Thursday sealing another important part of the new coach's overall support staff.

Rounds, whose official title at UA is associate director of performance enhancement, was previously at Xavier for five years as the lead strength coach at the school. In all he worked alongside Miller for 17 seasons.

Prior to that he was the strength coach at Loyola Marymount and assistant strength coach at Kentucky, where he was part of a staff that guided that program to the National Championship in 1998.

The University of Buffalo (bachelor's) and Kentucky (Master's) graduate has often been referenced by players as a key to development during their time at Arizona.

Rounds is just the latest Miller staff member to be retained by Lloyd with associate head coach Jack Murphy and assistant coach Jason Terry both remaining with the program under the new head coach.

