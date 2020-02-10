News and notes: Feb. 10, 2020
It is a busy time for college athletics as the winter sports and spring sports have started to overlap. For Arizona that means two of the teams that have generated the most buzz are in focus with Adia Barnes' women's basketball team still chugging along in the Pac-12 race and Mike Candrea's softball team opening up its much-anticipated 2020 season.
Both teams were in action over the weekend and Monday both teams showed up on the list of top teams in the country in their respective top-25 polls.
Here's a rundown of what you need to know about both teams entering the week.
Wildcats stay at No. 12 after road split in Oregon
Perseverance is certainly one quality Arizona's women's basketball team has shown this season. UA has been able to bounce back from losses and it did so once again over the weekend on a road trip to Oregon. After losing to previous-No. 3 team Oregon by 33 points Friday night, the Wildcats were able to avenge a loss to Oregon State earlier in the season by beating the previous No. 9-ranked team in the country in overtime Sunday afternoon.
The win gave UA its first road victory over a top-10 team in program history to add another significant moment to the season for Barnes' squad. The Wildcats have shown they have staying power this season coming off a big finish to the 2018-19 season that culminated with a WNIT championship.
Arizona's split in Oregon was able to keep the Wildcats at the No. 12-spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which continues to be the highest ranking for the team this season.
UA softball dominates first weekend, remains at No. 3
It's difficult to get off to a better start than No. 3 Arizona did over the weekend as the Wildcats opened up the season a perfect 5-0 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe. Among the five UA wins were three run-rule victories that ended in just five innings. The Wildcats outscored their opponents 41-7 in the first five games of the season with the final two games of the weekend ending in shutouts wins.
The closest game of the weekend came against Seattle University as the Wildcats were tested in a 4-3 victory.
As expected the power Arizona showed at the plate last season has carried over into 2020 with the Wildcats hitting 10 home runs in the opening weekend. Senior outfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had an impressive first weekend as she accounted for three of those home runs to lead the team.
She also has 11 RBIs to lead the Wildcats after the first week of the season as well. In the circle UA was impressive as well with pitchers Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Dehnam combining to go 5-0 in the first weekend of play. Lopez, a transfer from Oklahoma, gave up just one run and six hits in her first 11.2 innings of work.
She has a 0.60 earned run average entering Arizona's first home series of the season this week.
The five wins helped Arizona hold steady at its spot at No. 3 in D1Softball's Top 25 rankings.
The Wildcats host the Hillenbrand Invitational this weekend and open the event with games against Long Beach State and Northern Iowa on Friday.