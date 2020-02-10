It is a busy time for college athletics as the winter sports and spring sports have started to overlap. For Arizona that means two of the teams that have generated the most buzz are in focus with Adia Barnes' women's basketball team still chugging along in the Pac-12 race and Mike Candrea's softball team opening up its much-anticipated 2020 season. Both teams were in action over the weekend and Monday both teams showed up on the list of top teams in the country in their respective top-25 polls. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about both teams entering the week.

Wildcats stay at No. 12 after road split in Oregon

Perseverance is certainly one quality Arizona's women's basketball team has shown this season. UA has been able to bounce back from losses and it did so once again over the weekend on a road trip to Oregon. After losing to previous-No. 3 team Oregon by 33 points Friday night, the Wildcats were able to avenge a loss to Oregon State earlier in the season by beating the previous No. 9-ranked team in the country in overtime Sunday afternoon. The win gave UA its first road victory over a top-10 team in program history to add another significant moment to the season for Barnes' squad. The Wildcats have shown they have staying power this season coming off a big finish to the 2018-19 season that culminated with a WNIT championship. Arizona's split in Oregon was able to keep the Wildcats at the No. 12-spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which continues to be the highest ranking for the team this season.

UA softball dominates first weekend, remains at No. 3