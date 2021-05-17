News: Arizona set to increase outdoor postseason events to 50% capacity

The NCAA has already cleared the way for postseason baseball and softball host sites to allow for 50% capacity beginning with the softball tournament this week. The caveat being local health officials have to give the go-ahead to allow the stands to be half full. Monday afternoon Arizona confirmed that the school has received the appropriate clearance to do so starting this Friday when the Wildcats open the Tucson Regional at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

UA's softball team is set to host Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC this weekend to open the postseason, and Monday's decision will allow the program to host 20% more fans than it did over the weekend against UCLA.

Arizona had been at a 30% max capacity limit previously but the move to allow half capacity will permit over 1,300 fans to attend this weekend's regional.

UA's baseball team has yet to secure one of 16 bids to host in the baseball tournament that will begin next month, but the Wildcats are one of 20 teams that were selected as a potential host sites last week. The NCAA will pick the final 16 sites from that group of 20.

The Wildcats currently sit in first place in the Pac-12 and are in position to be one of the top 16 seeds paving the way for Monday's announcement by UA.

Arizona averaged just over 1,460 fans during its three game series against Washington over the weekend. Hi Corbett Field can hold a total of 9,500 fans meaning there will be up to 4,750 allowed to attend a potential regional in Tucson next month.

"Arizona Athletics will continue its phased approach to fan attendance and increase capacity at outdoor venues from 30 percent to 50 percent for NCAA postseason events hosted by Arizona Softball and Arizona Baseball," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Monday. "We will safely welcome additional fans in coordination with Pima County Health and the University of Arizona as well as NCAA policies.

"The athletic department's comprehensive process to welcome fans back at Arizona sporting events has been rolled out in phases throughout the spring with the health and safety of all as our top priorities. Having the Wildcat Family cheer on our student-athletes has enhanced the atmosphere of our venues and the experience of our student-athletes this spring, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back for postseason competition."

Arizona's baseball team has four home games remaining in the regular season beginning with Tuesday's matchup against New Mexico State. The capacity limit at Hi Corbett Field for those four games is expected to remain at 30%.

UA's first matchup in the Tucson Regional this weekend is set for 5:30 p.m. this Friday against UMBC at Hillenbrand Stadium.