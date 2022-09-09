Coaches and players are thrilled to welcome back Arizona women’s basketball legend, Aari McDonald as the director of recruiting operations. McDonald is currently an active WNBA player for the Atlanta Dream and is spending her off season getting experience as a coach and helping her former coach Adia Barnes build the Wildcats' program.

This off-season was unclear for McDonald before she joined the team's staff as she was exploring her options but then thought her decision over and thought it would be best to come back to Tucson.

“‘It sounded like a good idea,” McDonald said. “I just at the time wasn’t sure of what i wanted to do. After giving much thought, I thought it would be a good idea to come back here, help coach Barnes out, be a mentor to the players right now, try to expand my game as well, learn what they [the coaches] do behind the scenes.”