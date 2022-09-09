New role for Aari McDonald at Arizona could be a special combination
Coaches and players are thrilled to welcome back Arizona women’s basketball legend, Aari McDonald as the director of recruiting operations. McDonald is currently an active WNBA player for the Atlanta Dream and is spending her off season getting experience as a coach and helping her former coach Adia Barnes build the Wildcats' program.
This off-season was unclear for McDonald before she joined the team's staff as she was exploring her options but then thought her decision over and thought it would be best to come back to Tucson.
“‘It sounded like a good idea,” McDonald said. “I just at the time wasn’t sure of what i wanted to do. After giving much thought, I thought it would be a good idea to come back here, help coach Barnes out, be a mentor to the players right now, try to expand my game as well, learn what they [the coaches] do behind the scenes.”
For fans that don't remember, McDonald has a long history with Barnes and followed her from Washington to Arizona and helped build the program into what it is today. Now, she will be learning once again from her former head coach.
“I'm excited to get better, learn from one of the best,” McDonald added. “ I’m just trying to be the best version of myself, i'm in a great position, i’m in great hands, i’m with great people.”
Barnes was pleased to land McDonald, praising her as a great person, excellent recruiter who can bring a lot of knowledge to the team from her own experiences.
“I don't think I know a better recruiter than Aari,” Barnes noted. “The players are really excited because they can learn from her. It’s one thing if a coach is telling you, but it’s another thing that Aari is actually doing it and they can follow her.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news