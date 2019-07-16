New offer breakdown: Herbert Gums
Arizona has slowed down during the dead period when it comes to making offers. The communication slows down during times like these so there simply aren't as many offers going out, but Monday night...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news