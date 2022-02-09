New offer, Arizona's future intrigues Utah-based edge rusher Hunter Clegg

The last month has been a bit of a whirlwind for high three-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg. Oregon State was his first offer back in September. Then he picked up an offer from USC. The new offers have been consistently rolling in since then.

Over the last month he has added offers from Cal, Washington, Oregon, West Virginia and Arizona. USC also re-offered him during that time. The 6-foot-4 defensive end/outside linebacker has gone from hoping to land offers from schools like Southern Utah or Dixie State to being one of the prospects on the rise early in the 2023 cycle.

“It has kind of been a lot,” Clegg said of his increased recruiting attention as of late. “Lots of phone calls, lots of coaches coming through. I’ve just focused on still just doing my thing making sure it doesn’t get in my way or change my mentality of being a kid with zero offers to being a kid with 10 or 15.

“I’m still the same guy, nothing’s changed, but I’m just starting to get more recognition. I haven’t done anything in college. I’m still just a high school football player, so I’m just trying to do my thing and just be grateful for all the opportunities.”

BYU, Utah, Stanford, Colorado and Baylor are some of the other programs that have offered the American Fork, Utah standout junior. He is quickly becoming a recruit schools are learning about after a strong junior season.

Seeing the new offers come his way has only continued to motivate Clegg as he gets to know more coaches and programs.