New cornerback commit Carter Stoutmire finds his right fit at Arizona

DeWayne Walker has reached the point in his career when he is coaching the sons of his former players. Tuesday, Carter Stoutmire announced his commitment to Arizona after a weekend visit to Tucson meaning he will be the next Stoutmire to be coached by the Wildcats' cornerbacks coach.

The new UA commit's father, Omar, previously had a lengthy NFL career and for several years it was Walker who was his coach. That built-in connection to the Wildcats helped forge a bond between the three-star cornerback and Arizona.

Stoutmire was offered by Walker and the Wildcats back in January, and since then he has had his eye on joining the program. Heading into his weekend visit at Arizona, the 2023 recruit had a strong feeling that he would end up picking the Wildcats once he had a chance to see the campus.