New Arizona DC Paul Rhoads eager to begin his next challenge
Arizona's new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is a fiery coach who has spent decades on the sidelines. His newest task might be his most difficult. Friday the UCLA defensive backs coach was intro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news