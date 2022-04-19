New 2023 OL commit Rhino Tapaatoutai believes strongly in Arizona's plan

In less than two months Rhino Tapaatoutai went from being offered by Arizona to being on the program’s commitment list for the 2023 class. In that time the Wildcats continued to build a relationship with the offensive lineman from Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California leading to an unofficial visit over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect went into the trip hoping to learn more about the program, but once he had a chance to spend time around the program it turned into an opportunity to pass up.

So, he returned home from the visit to Tucson ready to make a decision. He officially made his commitment Monday to become the fourth member of Arizona’s second class under Jedd Fisch. The first class ended up as the top-rated group in the Pac-12 on National Signing Day, and Tapaatoutai was able to get a first-hand glance at how the staff was able to pull off that feat.

He sees what Fisch and the UA staff is working to build right now, and he wants to be part of that.

“What made it really feel like it was the place was the people and the plan,” Tapaatoutai said about his Monday decision. “The plan for the program. That was the main thing, because it made it feel like home.”