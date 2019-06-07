Sean Miller always gets his man ... even if he has to wait. Arizona added a potentially important piece to the roster Friday when Nevada big man Jordan Brown announced his decision to join the Wildcats after playing one season in Reno. Brown, a former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, once had Miller's program as a finalist in his recruitment out of high school.

Eventually the pull to stay closer to his home in Roseville, California won out as he opted to play at Nevada for Eric Musselman. With Musselman now moving on to coach at Arkansas it left Brown looking at a possible move to another program. Arizona was one of the schools to reach out after Brown entered the transfer portal and he eventually made an official visit down to Tucson.

Arizona State and local program St. Mary's also were able to get him on campus before he made his decision plus he left open the possibility of a return to Reno to play for Steve Alford who made a push to keep Brown home.

Miller didn't let Brown slip away this time and Friday he made things official with his announcement giving the Wildcats another piece to the roster for the 2020-21 season. Brown will have to sit out the upcoming year per NCAA rules, but he will be able to practice with the team.

His addition also means the Wildcats are once again over the 13-man scholarship limit and will have to find a way to make room for Brown on the roster. UA already parted ways with freshman wing Devonaire Doutrive to make room for Kentucky transfer guard Jemarl Baker Jr. earlier this spring.