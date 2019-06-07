Nevada transfer Jordan Brown headed to Arizona
Sean Miller always gets his man ... even if he has to wait. Arizona added a potentially important piece to the roster Friday when Nevada big man Jordan Brown announced his decision to join the Wildcats after playing one season in Reno. Brown, a former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, once had Miller's program as a finalist in his recruitment out of high school.
Eventually the pull to stay closer to his home in Roseville, California won out as he opted to play at Nevada for Eric Musselman. With Musselman now moving on to coach at Arkansas it left Brown looking at a possible move to another program. Arizona was one of the schools to reach out after Brown entered the transfer portal and he eventually made an official visit down to Tucson.
Arizona State and local program St. Mary's also were able to get him on campus before he made his decision plus he left open the possibility of a return to Reno to play for Steve Alford who made a push to keep Brown home.
Miller didn't let Brown slip away this time and Friday he made things official with his announcement giving the Wildcats another piece to the roster for the 2020-21 season. Brown will have to sit out the upcoming year per NCAA rules, but he will be able to practice with the team.
His addition also means the Wildcats are once again over the 13-man scholarship limit and will have to find a way to make room for Brown on the roster. UA already parted ways with freshman wing Devonaire Doutrive to make room for Kentucky transfer guard Jemarl Baker Jr. earlier this spring.
Brown is someone the coaching staff worked hard to get last spring as the big man from California went through his recruiting process. UA was a finalist and felt confident about its chances if it could get him on campus for an official visit, but there was a consistent pull to stay close to home. This time around Brown was more open to leaving Northern California and showed that by taking visits to UA and ASU.
While he ended up going with Nevada, there was always an attraction he had with the Wildcats that continued as Miller and his staff picked things back up this spring.
During his original recruitment the Wildcats quietly stayed in the background before making a return at the end of the cycle. It was at that point Brown understood how much UA wanted him and it certainly was the same this time around.
"They were kind of on and off with me, but they came back," Brown said last year.
Now Miller will get his chance to develop the 6-foot-11 big man down in Tucson. Brown averaged just three points and 2.1 rebounds in his lone season in Reno as a reserve player for a veteran squad. He played averaged just 10 minutes in his freshman season, but when he is eligible to play for the Wildcats his role should increase greatly.
UA will lose a couple of its post players after this season with Chase Jeter and Cornell transfer Stone Gettings both being seniors. That will open the door for Brown to have an immediate impact after he spends this season improving and getting familiar with Arizona's system.
