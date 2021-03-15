GOAZCATS - NCAA Tournament: Arizona earns No. 3 seed in first appearance since 2005

Arizona went into Monday's NCAA Tournament bracket release knowing that it would be part of the 64-team field after going 16-5 this season and finishing the regular season as the second-place team in the Pac-12 this year. Still, it was a big moment for the Wildcats when their name flashed across the screen as a No. 3 seed considering the program has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2005.

Head coach Adia Barnes will lead her team into the Mercado Region starting next Monday at 11 a.m. MST when the Wildcats take on 14th-seeded Stony Brook. UA's portion of the bracket includes several national brands including second-seeded Texas A&M.

A win over Stony Brook would give the Wildcats an opportunity to face No. 6 seed Rutgers or No. 11 seed BYU as those two teams are set to match up on Monday morning as well.

The Wildcats will avoid playing other top Pac-12 teams until the final rounds as Washington State is the only other program from the conference to be included in the Mercado Region.

NC State is the top seed in the region.

Arizona struggled heading into the conclusion of the regular season losing its final two games before the Pac-12 Tournament. After beating Washington State to open their time in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Wildcats fell their second matchup of the tournament as they lost to UCLA, 58-49.

Barnes' squad has been ranked throughout the entire season and has climbed as high as No. 6 on the Associate Press Top 25 poll. UA heads into the tournament as the 11th-ranked team in the country.

UA was on track to host during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament last year before the event was canceled making the Wildcats even more eager to make their first appearance in The Big Dance under Barnes.

Arizona will be guided by its veterans led by Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Aari McDonald, who has named a preseason AP All-American heading into her final season with the Wildcats.

The entirety of this year's Women's NCAA Tournament will take place in Texas with San Antonio serving as the main hub for games. The Wildcats' first-round matchup against Stony Brook is set to be televised by ESPN2.