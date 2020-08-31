GOAZCATS - NCAA's Mark Emmert discusses legacy of Arizona 'legend' Lute Olson

Lute Olson became an Arizona legend for what he accomplished as a basketball coach, but it is clear his impact has been for more wide reaching than just Tucson, Arizona. Olson died last week at 85 and in the days since his death there has been an outpouring of support from across the entire sports world. His presence was felt on a number of levels and he has been remembered for it since the news of his death began to spread Thursday evening.

The Hall of Fame coach led the Wildcats to a National Championship in 1997 after an improbable run through the NCAA Tournament that featured three victories over No. 1 seeds. That had not been accomplished before Arizona made its run to the title and it has not been accomplished since that time.

Monday, NCAA president Mark Emmert released a statement on the death of Olson and the impact the UA coach had on the game and college sports.

“Lute Olson was a legend in the world of college basketball who impacted the sport and the lives of student-athletes, fellow coaches, athletics administrators and community members," Emmert said. "His success as a coach was mirrored by his ability to genuinely care for each and every one of the players he met. While the world will remember him for building a powerhouse program and making one of the most impressive title runs in NCAA history, he also will be remembered for being a class act and mentor to those around him. We send our deepest condolences to the Olson family during this time.”

The NCAA is mourning the loss of two of its legendary coaches as former Georgetown head coach John Thompson Jr. died Monday at age 78. He guided the Hoyas to a National Championship in 1984.

“John Thompson Jr. was a giant of college basketball, not merely because of his success on the court as the first Black head coach to win a national title, but more importantly because of his contributions to society," Emmert said. "His commitment to the young men and women who play college sports was unambiguous. He wasn’t just a coach; he also fought tirelessly for social justice and the fair and equal treatment for college athletes. We must keep pushing in his honor. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Thompson family.”

Both Olson and Thompson are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.