As college programs and the NCAA work to find ways to navigate through the coronavirus outbreak and best keep their student athletes safe and healthy, the latest decisions came down Friday to help limit any further impact of the COVID-19 disease.

The NCAA has now mandated that all college programs must refrain from any in-person recruiting until "at least" April 15 when the situation will again be evaluated and a decision about whether or not to move forward with recruiting as planned will continue.

The decision will impact all sports meaning planned junior days and official visits on the football side will be put on hold for the time being. Junior prospects on the football side normally are allowed to begin taking official visits on April 1.

College football's original recruiting calendar has April 15 as the start of the spring evaluation period that is scheduled to run until May 31. It is during this time that coaches are allowed to leave campus to evaluate prospects in person at their respective high schools. That will not be taking place until after April 15 at the earliest now.

Coaches will still be permitted to have communications with prospects both through mail and over the telephone, however. Recruits can still visit campuses during this time, assuming campuses will remain open, but they cannot have contact with coaches while on those visits. Unofficial or official athletic visits are not going to be permitted after Friday's decision.

On the basketball recruiting side of things this impacts programs, such as Arizona, looking to continue building out the 2020 class and could impact how the live period looks come mid-April. There had been an evaluation period for coaches taking place that was set to end on March 31 with recruiting resuming on April 9.

However, that is no longer the case as coaches are not going to be permitted to leave campus to recruit during this time. The decision by the NCAA on Friday also prompted the two biggest shoe circuits to cancel events slated for the next several weeks that fall into the live spring evaluation period for college coaches.

Nike and adidas both canceled events set to take place in the live evaluation period in April. The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League has canceled events set for April 17-19 in Indianapolis and April 24-26 in Atlanta. Adidas made a decision to do the same with events on set for those same weekends in Louisville, Kentucky and Council Bluffs, Iowa according to Rivals.com's Corey Evans.

Nike also canceled girls events set for April 24-26 in Hampton, Virginia and May 15-17 in Portland, Oregon.

As of now college programs will operate as though they are in a dead period for the next month until things can be reevaluated by the NCAA. It has been specified that this decision is set to take place until "at least" April 15 meaning it could prove to go beyond that date.