GOAZCATS - NCAA grants transfer guard James Akinjo immediate eligibility at Arizona

Whenever Arizona's season begins the Wildcats will have Georgetown transfer guard James Akinjo available. That is what the NCAA has decided and Tuesday the program released the news that Akinjo will be immediately eligible to play as soon as games start up again.

The California native, who Arizona recruited out of high school, decided to transfer to UA in the winter and eventually arrived to campus in January. He practiced with the team during conference play and had been set to become eligible later this year as part of the NCAA rules that require transfer players to sit out for a year.

“First, I want to thank God, I want to thank my family, I want to thank compliance for helping me with this long process,” Akinjo said in a video posted by the team Tuesday. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for supporting me through this process. And lastly, I want to thank the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility for this upcoming season. It's been a long process and I'm just ready to get out with my teammates from the jump."

Akinjo was named the Big East Freshman of the Year back in the 2018-19 season after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists his first year in college. He was part of a group of players that ultimately decided to leave Georgetown a month into the season and eventually found his way back to the West.

UA head coach Sean Miller and his staff were heavily involved in recruiting Akinjo out of Salesian High School in the Bay Area when he was ranked as a four-star prospect and the 71st-best player in the 2018 class.

Miller has expressed plenty of eagerness to see how Akinjo performs as part of the team's three-guard lineup this season and now he knows the redshirt sophomore guard will be ready to go from the moment the team steps back on the floor.

“We are excited to have James eligible for our first game. This is an opportunity that I know he is eager to take advantage of both on the court and in the classroom,” Miller said in a statement. “He is an impact player and a fierce competitor, and his experience will be invaluable for us this year as we welcome so many young players to our program.”

Akinjo has earned plenty of praise from his Arizona teammates since coming aboard back in January and practicing with the team. He stayed behind after games last year and worked to stay ready for the moment he gets to hit the floor again, and the rest of the Wildcats certainly have a lot of respect for what he will add to the team this year.

"If you’re open, he is going to pass you the ball," sophomore big man Christian Koloko said this summer about Akinjo and his game. "I really like playing with him, and playing pick-and-roll. If you’re open, he is going to find you, and that’s why I really like him."

Akinjo played in seven games last season and averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in those contests. He scored 20 points in a win over Mount Saint Mary's to open the season and had 19 points, six assists and four steals in a game against Duke as well.