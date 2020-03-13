When the NCAA made the decision to cancel the NCAA Tournament, in addition to the remaining NCAA Championships for the rest of the school year, one of the first things brought up by fans of college sports was the impact the decision will have on players who are at the end of their careers in terms of eligibility.

What happens to seniors who either had their opportunities to win a national championship taken away or will have most of their senior seasons eliminated – for athletes who participate in spring sports such as baseball, softball or golf?

Well, the NCAA listened and Friday it announced that it agrees "that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division-I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."

The statement from the NCAA went on to say that "details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time."

At this point no determination has been made about what will happen with players who participated in winter spots such as those athletes who play men's and women's basketball, but it is something that will be considered and could eventually follow a similar path.

"Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks," the NCAA said.

In all, these sports are the ones impacted by the NCAA's decision to grant more eligibility to athletes in what has become an unprecedented situation: Beach volleyball, golf (men's and women's), baseball, lacrosse (men's and women's), rowing (women's), softball, tennis (men's and women's), outdoor track (men's and women's), volleyball (men's) and water polo (women's).

The winter sports are in a much different situation since some teams had already finished their seasons by the time the NCAA decided to cancel its championships for the rest of the school year.

It is presumed that athletes who participate in spring sports will receive one extra season of eligibility.

All of this is because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak throughout the world that this week directly impacted the sports world in the United State as two NBA players tested positive for the disease. It prompted conferences throughout the country to cancel postseason tournaments and eventually all of college sports was shut down for the time being.