There will be no March Madness this year. There will be no March anything in college sports.

Thursday afternoon the NCAA announced something that had been building over the last 48 hours. There will be no NCAA Tournament this year in college basketball on either the men's or women's sides.

In addition to that there will be no other championships for winter or spring sports. That means events such as the College World Series and Women's College Worlds Series will not be taking place in 2020.

It is an unprecedented move in an unprecedented situation.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," a statement from the NCAA said. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

This is all the result of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has caused a worldwide pandemic. It has not impacted the world of college sports and led to all the moves being made over the last two days that included cancelling the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Arizona, which beat Washington on Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament, will now board a bus to return to Tucson after the tournament's cancellation.

As of now it is unclear what will happen with the rest of the sports and whether or not the seasons will continue despite no longer having championships in place for the remainder of the year.

The cancelling of the winter and spring championships also presents a conundrum for the NCAA in regards to eligibility especially for senior players who are in their last years of college athletics. That part of the equation has not yet been addressed by the NCAA.

As the news started to make the rounds Thursday afternoon various players and coaches took to social media to give their take on the situation that has unfolded.

Arizona's women's basketball team had been in line to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after an impressive regular-season run. That will not happen now and Adia Barnes had to inform her team of the news.

"I just had to tell my team that our season is over," the UA head coach posted to Twitter. "Just like that. We worked so hard. We were getting ready to host in the NCAA Tourney, we had not been there in 15 years."

Arizona point guard Nico Mannion, who is likely to have played his final game with the Wildcats on Wednesday since he is expected to enter the NBA Draft, simply said "the past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream" in a post made on Twitter.