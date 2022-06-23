NBA DRAFT: Christian Koloko becomes Arizona's third 2022 NBA Draft pick

Arizona basketball resumes the trend of watching its former players be selected in the NBA Draft. The 2020 NBA draft class featured three Wildcats being chosen. Thursday night, three more Wildcats — Christian Koloko, Benedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry — heard their names called drafted sealing another big night for the program. The stage is set and hopes are high for Koloko as he and his family heard his name announced Thursday night as the newest member of the Toronto Raptors capping an impressive draft for the Wildcats. Koloko was projected to be selected in the late first to early second round and ultimately found his way right to that spot as pick No. 33 on the night, the third pick in the second round. The path of becoming 2022 Pac-12 Defensive and Most Improved Player of the Year as well as an NBA prospect was not a smooth road for the Cameroon native throughout his tenure in Tucson.

Paying his dues to begin his journey with the Wildcats, the 7-foot-1, 220 pound big man molded into his most complete form to begin the 2021-2022 season as a junior, earning the starting role at the center position before putting together a breakout campaign. Koloko improved in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage in his last season jumping from 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 52% from the field to 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 63.5 shooting per a contest. Koloko caught the attention of NBA scouts with notable performances when the lights were shining brightest last season. That included his most dominant showing in the NCAA Tournament’s second round when he racked up 28 points and 12 rebounds in a win against TCU. He also showed off his talent in the Pac 12 Tournament championship game, orchestrating his offensive and defensive ability scoring 10 points and blocking 4 shots. Koloko meets many NBA team’s needs in their respective front courts as he brings a good work ethic, hunger, maturity as well as athleticism. He possesses rebounding and back to the basket skills along with a long, 7-foot-5 wingspan that can work his way around the rim offensively. The 22-year-old Koloko is consistently improving his game and is poised to become an asset to the Raptors as a defensive-minded center with lob-threat potential. Koloko is now the 78th Arizona player to be selected in the NBA Draft following Mathurin and Terry.

Arizona and the 2022 NBA Draft

No. 6 — Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) No. 18 — Dalen Terry (Chicago Bulls) No. 33 — Christian Koloko (Toronto Raptors)