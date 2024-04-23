The offseason for Arizona basketball has seen players enter the transfer portal and end up in a new spot and has seen others like Caleb Love put his name into the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility open.

Now, on Tuesday morning, the Wildcats have another player making a similar move to Love in forward KJ Lewis, who announced on Twitter (X) that he will be entering his name in the NBA Draft and keeping his college eligibility open. This will allow him to go through the process and find out where he stacks up against the rest of the players in the draft.