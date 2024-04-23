The offseason for Arizona basketball has seen players enter the transfer portal and end up in a new spot and has seen others like Caleb Love put his name into the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility open.
Now, on Tuesday morning, the Wildcats have another player making a similar move to Love in forward KJ Lewis, who announced on Twitter (X) that he will be entering his name in the NBA Draft and keeping his college eligibility open. This will allow him to go through the process and find out where he stacks up against the rest of the players in the draft.
This past season during Lewis' freshman year, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games played. His best performance of the season came against UCLA on the road where he scored a career-high 18 points to go along with his five rebounds and four assists.
Throughout the year, Lewis managed to score in double figures seven times and hit a total of 14 3-point shots giving him a 34% clip from deep.
Lewis will have until May 29th to make his NBA decision and find out his draft grade from NBA scouts making it an easier process for him and players a like.