National spotlight shines on UA WR Tetairoa McMillan vs. DB Travis Hunter

This will be a huge game for the Wildcats at home in front of a sold out crowd after dropping two games in a row and looking to get back over a .500 record.

Saturday's game features the potential for five first-round picks next year across Arizona and Colorado. Two of the most dynamic players in the country are set to face off again in Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter.

Last year, Arizona defeated Colorado in Boulder in a tight game 34-31. McMillan was not shadowed by Hunter all game, but he still hauled in nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Hunter caught five passes for 74 yards on the other side with six tackles and one tackle for loss.

Hunter got banged up last week with a right shoulder injury against Kansas State and did not play in the second half. It is unclear if he is fully healthy, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Hunter "should play for certain on Saturday."

Hunter enters the week as the third favorite for the Heisman Award only behind Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel. He has picked up where he left off last year, hauling in 49 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and two interceptions as a defensive back.

"I've been impressed with him for years now," coach Brent Brennan said. "I think his impact of the game and his ability to impact both sides of the ball is incredible. I think that's one of those challenges when you're playing this team is that you know he is on the field."

On the defensive end for Hunter, it remains unclear if Hunter will be shadowing McMillan or only covering him in certain situations.

Sanders talked about the matchup against McMillan while drawing a connection between the rapport and friendship of McMillan and Noah Fifita as well as Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

"We are going to try our best. I mean a lot of people have tried their best, but the kid is phenomenal," Sanders said. "He is exceptional. That's why he is one of the best in the country and has a quarterback that is one of his best friends that is going to find a way to get him that ball. It's kind of like what Shedeur and Travis do, so it's going to be a task."

It is going to be a tall task for a banged up Arizona secondary on the other side against Hunter as a receiver as well as the entire Buffaloes wide receiver room. Hunter leads the way, but Colorado also has three other wide receivers with over 300 yards receiving. Sanders threw for 262 yards and two passing touchdowns last season against Arizona to go along with another touchdown on the ground.

It is going to be a tough task for the Wildcats to contain a Colorado team that has scored fewer than 28 points in just one game on the season.