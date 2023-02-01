Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
The regular signing period has arrived, and as has been the case the last several years there will be a toned-down level of excitement on the first Wednesday in February for programs across the country. Most recruits made their decisions in December and signed during the early signing period.
Many schools have built on the trend of bringing in freshmen at the midyear point of the school year, and Arizona is no different. A big portion of the 2023 class is already on campus and will be able to take part in spring practice.
That includes four-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman and many others.
Because of that there hasn't been a lot of work to do for Jedd Fisch and his staff over the last month. The Arizona head coach will still hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss some of the remaining pieces he didn't speak about back in December, but for the most part there shouldn't be a ton of action for the Wildcats on Wednesday.
UA has been focused on adding preferred walk-on player commitments as of late, and that is likely to continue as the staff pushes forward working to build its 2023 roster.
There are still a few things to pay attention to Wednesday the quiet nature of the day for the program.
