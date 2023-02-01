The regular signing period has arrived, and as has been the case the last several years there will be a toned-down level of excitement on the first Wednesday in February for programs across the country. Most recruits made their decisions in December and signed during the early signing period.

Many schools have built on the trend of bringing in freshmen at the midyear point of the school year, and Arizona is no different. A big portion of the 2023 class is already on campus and will be able to take part in spring practice.

That includes four-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman and many others.