Nation's longest active winning streak continues as No.18 Arizona beats USC
Aari McDonald scored 24 points and Cate Reese had her second-straight double-double as No. 18 Arizona took down USC by a score of 65-57 on Friday night. The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 19 dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the nation.
McDonald, whose game-high 24 points paced the Cats, also grabbed six boards, had five steals and dished out three assists. She was 7-8 from the free throw line.
Reese, who now has five double-doubles on the season, scored 17 points to go along with 11 boards and was a perfect 5-5 from the line. Semaj Smith was huge on the glass today, grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds.
Once again, the Wildcats forced their opponent to shoot below 40% as they have done so in each game but one this season.
Arizona will wrap up their L.A. road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST at No. 10 UCLA.
Player of the Game
Aari McDonald – The RS junior was a problem for USC all night, scoring a game-high 24 points and was a pest on the defensive end as she swiped five steals.
By the Numbers
5 – Reese has five double-doubles this season, including two in a row.
9 – Arizona has won back-to-back road conference games for the first time in nine seasons.
19 – Arizona’s 19-straight wins dating back to last season is the longest active streak in the nation.
50 – McDonald has scored in double-figures in 50-straight games.
