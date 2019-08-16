It's a story that has played out before. The player who can't find his place and eventually moves positions so many times that the end result is playing at a different program or simply an uneventful career. A few weeks ago that felt like a possibility for redshirt freshman lineman Mykee Irving. He came to Arizona last year as a defensive tackle, but he was eventually moved to the offensive line where he practiced during the spring. When training camp arrived late last month he was back on defense. It felt familiar and like it was bound for a less-than-fulfilling career despite the California native entering just his second season with the program. Instead, Irving has worked to get back in the mix along the defensive line and has positioned himself to be a contributor with a little over a week to go until the first game of Arizona's season. Head coach Kevin Sumlin recently said that Irving dropped about 40 pounds to better his chances of getting on the field and having the type of turnaround he is having right now. It has led to a bigger opportunity to get on the field and stay on the field at one of the team's biggest positions of need coming into the year. "He's doing a nice job," Sumlin said of Irving, who is listed at 320 pounds on the official roster. "... He's moving well on defense and adding great depth to that defensive line because now he's gotten to a weight where he can stay out there and play a little bit. He's getting in better shape. "He's a great guy to be around, he's got a great attitude and I think he's a lot happier now."

A better frame of mind and an improved physical makeup has benefitted Irving and has given the Wildcats another piece to add to the mix on the interior of the defensive line. Coming out of last season, with the losses of players like PJ Johnson and Dereck Boles, it felt like Arizona was going to take a step back up front. Instead, Iona Uiagalelei has one of the deepest groups along UA's defensive line in recent memory. Irving has been part of the turnaround with that unit and Uiagalelei appreciates the work his young defensive lineman has put in to get back in the mix as of late. "Mykee has been a good addition to our d-line compared to last year," Uiagalelei said. "Obviously, it was great that he lost the weight so he's a lot more athletic. He moves a lot better. His mindset is a lot different from last year. "He understands what needs to be done, and he accepts the challenge. He's been a good plug for us to get in that d-line." Irving did not make much progress to move up the depth chart during his time with the offensive line and with a couple junior college players coming on board with that group the decision to move back to the defensive side of the ball came a bit more organically. "I think it was just a matter of him and our d-coordinator (Marcel Yates) wanting to try and make the best out of his situation," Uiagalelei said. " ... So, he made the decision that he wanted to come back. I think it was a good decision because he looks good. He's running with our twos right now. He's got a better attitude. "His attitude has always been fine, but he's accepted his role and he's working hard." The Wildcats will open the season next Saturday against Hawaii and right now Irving has positioned himself to be part of the group that gets to take the field that day. A few weeks ago that seemed like a long shot, but football will teach you that certain situations can still surprise you.