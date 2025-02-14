Must-get recruiting targets for each Big 12 program

Davian Groce

Commitments have started to pick up steam in the 2026 cycle and as a result, programs are getting a better idea of which targets are the most important moving into the spring portion of the cycle. Here are the must-get targets for each Big 12 program in the 2026 class. BIG 12 RECRUITING RANKINGS: 2025 | 2026 THIS SERIES: Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten team | Must-get SEC targets | Must-get ACC targets

Advertisement

ARIZONA

When offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was fired at Purdue before the whole staff was let go, Rios reopened his recruitment after about a four-month commitment to the Boilermakers. Since that time, Arizona has made the really talented high three-star quarterback from Downey, Calif., a top priority. With so many in-state prospects leaving Arizona, a player of Rios’ caliber would be a huge pickup in Tucson.

ARIZONA STATE

It might be a long shot to get Scott away from top Southeast programs such as Georgia, Auburn, a resurgent Georgia Tech and others, but Arizona State is a very legitimate contender. The Sun Devils not only have momentum coming off their run to the College Football Playoff but position coach Hines Ward is a significant factor for the Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern standout, who has been feeling the love from ASU.

BAYLOR

Oklahoma could be tough to beat, really tough to beat, with Texas A&M and SMU also high on the list but Baylor continues to inch foward in the recruitment of Groce and the interest from the four-star is also growing. The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star standout recently visited Baylor. He’s been on the phone with assistant coach Khenon Hall and while the Bears have some room to go, they’re making Groce think about things.

BYU

It might be a challenge to keep Harris away from Oregon but BYU is doing its best as the Cougars have the four-star tight end booked for an official visit. The St. George (Utah) Pine View standout is planning to take a religious mission, and no program handles that situation better than the Cougars. While the Ducks have been the long-time favorite, keeping Harris in-state is a big focus.

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati did not take a 2025 high school quarterback and the Bearcats didn’t grab one in the transfer portal yet so this should be shaping up nicely for Ponatoski to jump onboard in this recruiting class. He has high interest in the Bearcats, he’s a local standout at Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller and this is exactly the type of player coach Scott Satterfield cannot let leave town.

COLORADO

There are always going to be splash commitments for coach Deion Sanders and the transfer portal is going to be a major focus but Schmitt is the state’s top prospect and the Buffaloes should close on him. Oklahoma and many others are involved with the Windsor, Colo., standout but keeping kids home is crucial especially in a loaded in-state offensive line class.

HOUSTON

Recruiting offensive players to play alongside five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson shouldn’t be too difficult so the Cougars have some must-gets on defense even though their offense was horrendous last season and the defense played well. Ashford loved his recent visit there as the coaches made it clear that the Fort Worth (Texas) Christian standout was a top priority. Houston is right at the top with Kansas State, Stanford, Illinois and others.

IOWA STATE

There are some higher-rated targets such as Evan Jacobson and Amarion Jackson on Iowa State’s board but after swinging and missing on some top quarterback targets it remains a need to address for the Cyclones. Thomalla could be next up on the target list and he’s a perfect under-the-radar but talented QB that would fit well in Ames after throwing for 47 touchdowns last season.

KANSAS

Kansas has done a phenomenal job with in-state recruiting already in the 2026 class but Premer would be the biggest cherry on top ever as the really talented four-star tight end from Great Bend, Kan., is serious about the Jayhawks. But he’s also high on Kansas State and recently said he’s “pretty open” with Iowa State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Stanford, Missouri, Miami and Notre Dame all involved.

KANSAS STATE

There is no doubt Premer is also a top target for Kansas State and the idea of the four-star playing alongside high four-star signee Linkon Cure in Manhattan would be huge for the Wildcats. But a running back is also needed and Martin is coming to town in late May as Kansas State is definitely a top program for the Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial standout.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Downey, Calif., QB Oscar Rios and former UCF commit Jamarrion Gordon are two other major targets for Oklahoma State but Kolone is the must-get recruit. The 2026 defensive end lives in Stillwater but is not originally from there. Kolone is starting to get more recruiting attention and has some family members who are softball recruits as the whole family is super athletic. Keeping local talent – especially one of Kolone’s caliber – will be big for coach Mike Gundy and his staff.

TCU

There are definitely other programs involved in Credit’s recruitment as he had a good visit to Arizona State recently along with Kansas, SMU, Baylor and others in the mix but watch out for TCU here. The high three-star linebacker has been heavily interested in the Horned Frogs and staying in-state could be the focus for the Pearland, Texas, standout.

TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech did not take a high school running back in 2025 but the Red Raiders landed USC transfer Quinten Joyner, who could be a game-changer in that offense following Tahj Brooks. If Joyner performs well in Lubbock that could actually help with Mack, the four-star RB from Humble (Texas) Atascocita. There are many other elite teams involved with Mack but a must-get for the Red Raiders.

UCF

The UCF offense should thrive under bounce-back coach Scott Frost and there will be a lot of interest in the Knights moving forward so on defense the focus turns to Jones. The Carol City (Fla.) Miami Gardens has been a top target for UCF. He’s had the Knights high on the list but now others are pushing hard to land him as well.

UTAH

The four-star offensive tackle from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon had been committed to Washington but after position coach Brennan Carroll joined his dad, Pete, on the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff, Tafa backed off his pledge to the Huskies. With his family back in Utah, combined with the Utes’ development of players across the board and his attention on the program, Tafa is a can’t-miss prospect.

WEST VIRGINIA