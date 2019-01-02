After retiring from the NFL, DeMarco Murray went a familiar route jumping into the broadcast booth. After less than a year away from the field, however, he will make his return in 2019 but it will be on the sidelines. The longtime NFL running back is expected to be named Arizona's next running back coach filling a position left by longtime Kevin Sumlin assistant Clarence McKinney who left UA to become the head coach at Texas Southern.

It will be Murray's first coaching job after a seven-year professional career that took him to Dallas, Philadelphia and Tennessee. The new UA running back coach played in 99 games in the NFL spending the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cowboys in 2011.

Murray made it to three Pro Bowls in his time in the NFL and was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014. A former four-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Murray was the No. 35-ranked prospect in the 2006 recruiting class. He eventually signed with Oklahoma where he had a chance to play for Sumlin who was the co-offensive coordinator for the Sooners at the start of Murray's career.

He rushed for over 3,600 yards and 50 touchdowns during his career with the Sooners and he is the all-time leader in touchdowns at Oklahoma.