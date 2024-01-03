Moving 5,773 miles away from his hometown of Siauliai, Lithuania to Tucson, Ariz., there were elements of culture shock for Motiejus Krivas, who is doing this at the age of 19 years-old. But when Krivas first experienced the red sea of Wildcat fans cheering amass at McKale Center in just his first collegiate season, he wasn’t taken back.

After all, where he’s from, basketball is “like a second religion.” He was used to the hype and emotion, lastly representing his native country in a packed FIBA U20 European Championship, right before flying 20 hours on little to no sleep to his new home to start practice in July.

In a country foreign to him, regularly speaking a new language and playing a different style of basketball is a hurdle Krivas is trying to overcome, but his motor for the sport, which he deems sacred has appeared to give him the belief in himself, and an ambition to raise the bar higher for his team to make him a contributing factor for the UA as just a true freshman.

“I’m just getting adjusted day-by-day,” Krivas said.

Averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 17 minutes per his first five games as a true freshman, Krivas has already made himself a useful player in UA head coach Tommy Lloyd’s rotation. For the 7-foot-2 big man, this production was to be expected as he knew and trusted what he was about.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” Krivas said.

Krivas said that he’s still learning the game, but he thinks he’s earned the trust from Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd through his play.

Lloyd said that he has seen the strides that Krivas has made in just a short amount of time, and given his backup center, whom he and the team refer to as “Big Mo” trust at an early stage in his career.

“As you guys can see, he’s a talented player, Lloyd following Krivas’ 20-point, nine-rebound performance in his fourth collegiate game against Belmont in November. “I feel really comfortable with him on the court, I’m glad to see our guys continue to give confidence in him and game moments, and him to get confidence himself. I think he’s gonna be a great player.”