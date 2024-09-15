Montana Lemonious-Craig’s emergence could revitalize Arizona’s passing game

It's no secret that Arizona has a major weapon in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan who'll be a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft after the 2024 season, but through three games so far and a 31-7 loss in which Kansas State dominated UA, it is mightily apparent that the Wildcats offense needs more firepower to step up for quarterback Noah Fifita to throw to successfully.

McMillan leads the team in receiving with 23 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns which is a far cry from what anyone else has on the team by far and that's been a talking point of concern from an offensive standpoint since week 1 when TMac seemed to keep Arizona in it all by himself and as the Wildcats play more, the entire offense looks more one-dimensional with a lack of rhythm.

The question since has been who will step up and help the team be consistent on offense? The tight ends who all had a good camp mind you, are involved one week but not the next and Jeremiah Patterson who looked to be a potential player on the rise especially after week 2 where he caught three passes going for 32 yards and a touchdown on a physically impressive play was essentially non-existent against Kansas State where he caught one pass for -3 yards.

Quietly in the midst of this discussion, Montana Lemonious-Craig had his best game as a Wildcat facing K-State catching six passes for 75 yards and if the game played out a little differently his performance could've been more impressive as he and Fifita were gaining some steam.