Moments that defined 2018: Gunnell commits to Arizona
One of the main priorities for Arizona's coaching staff when it arrived to Tucson was to find its quarterback. Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone had already laid the groundwork fo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news