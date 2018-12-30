Arizona's women's programs have led the charge when it comes to earning national titles. The school added its latest to the list in 2018 in improbable fashion. The women's golf program is no stranger to being at the top of the mountain doing so in 1996 and again in 2000. Part of that 2000 championship team was Laura Myerscough who would later become Laura Ianello and the head coach of her alma mater. In May 2018, Ianello would lead her group of Wildcats to the third NCAA National Championship win in program history. It was an unlikely run to the national title that came with tense moments and clutch play from UA. The win in Stillwater, Oklahoma helped the school end a national championship drought of a few years after the baseball team took home the College World Series title in 2012. It wouldn't be a list of moments that shaped the year at UA if you left out a championship win, so our focus turns to the golf course and the Wildcats' improbable run to the 2018 national title.

How it played out

Arizona did not luck into or take the easy route to its 2018 championship. First, Ianello's squad had to take Baylor to extra holes to even make the bracket rounds before knocking off No. 1-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Stanford in the semifinal round. It eventually set up a meeting with No. 2-seeded Alabama meaning the Wildcats would have to take down another juggernaut to win the program another national title. That final round would not come easy either as the Wildcats had to fight and claw to stay in contention throughout the championship match. As the sun began to set in Oklahoma, the two teams were tied 2-2 leaving it all in the hands of UA's Haley Moore and Alabama's Lakareber Abe. Abe was able to sink a putt on the 18th hole to even the match up sending the duo back for a 19th hole to determine the champion. Abe's shot landed in a bunker while Moore was in the rough. A chip shot from Abe rolled past the hole and meant a two-putt for the senior on the hole leaving an opening for Moore. The UA junior chipped onto the green and connected on a 4-foot putt to earn the win and another NCAA National Championship for the Wildcats. “I just told myself, I handled 7,” Moore said. “It's basically the same hole, I just told myself it's a regulation hole again, because in my mind I was like, 'OK, I'm all square going into the last hole of the national championship, so I know I need a birdie to win,' so I just played it as just a normal hole, regulation hole. I feel like with that, I felt myself just with more confidence. I was definitely more nervous, but I just got over the ball, and I just hit it by the hole.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

The reaction

It was a big moment for the program and huge moment for Ianello who took home the title as both a player and coach in her time at Arizona. “I'm not going to lie, this one is a little bit more special to me,” Ianello said. “But it's what you work for. It's what you want. I think being a coach and trying to live for your players a little bit, it's pretty spectacular to win on this end. I'd say for me a little bit more.” Ianello agreed to a five-year contract extension in June that will keep her in Tucson as the head coach of her alma mater through the 2023 season. For the team it meant red-carpet treatment after securing another national title for the school. UA is certainly proud of its champions at the university and the group led by Moore was the next in line to join the list of champions to walk though campus in Tucson.