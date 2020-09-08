GOAZCATS - Mock depth chart: What if Arizona was playing this fall? (Defense)

We previously examined what a potential depth chart would like for Arizona on the offensive side of the ball if the Wildcats had been set to play games this fall. Today we will take a look at the other side as Arizona begins the Paul Rhoads' era on defense. The new UA coordinator had started to install a 3-4 base scheme back in the spring before the Wildcats had to shut down practice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot has happened since then with the team losing three of its most productive players including its top two tacklers of the last three seasons – linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II – to transfers to schools in the Big 12 that are playing football this fall.

Rhoads is leading a new coaching staff that has only had four practices to work with its group and newcomer Greg Burns was added to the staff after spring ball had been canceled so he has not been able to work with the defensive backs in a practice setting at all.

That leaves some more mystery to what a potential depth chart would have looked like had the Wildcats been set to play this fall, but we did our best to bring you our projection for what you should have anticipated if there were games starting this month.