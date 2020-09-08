GOAZCATS - Mock depth chart: What if Arizona was playing this fall? (Defense)

Mock depth chart: What if Arizona was playing this fall? (Defense)
We previously examined what a potential depth chart would like for Arizona on the offensive side of the ball if the Wildcats had been set to play games this fall. Today we will take a look at the other side as Arizona begins the Paul Rhoads' era on defense. The new UA coordinator had started to install a 3-4 base scheme back in the spring before the Wildcats had to shut down practice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A lot has happened since then with the team losing three of its most productive players including its top two tacklers of the last three seasons – linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II – to transfers to schools in the Big 12 that are playing football this fall.
Rhoads is leading a new coaching staff that has only had four practices to work with its group and newcomer Greg Burns was added to the staff after spring ball had been canceled so he has not been able to work with the defensive backs in a practice setting at all.
That leaves some more mystery to what a potential depth chart would have looked like had the Wildcats been set to play this fall, but we did our best to bring you our projection for what you should have anticipated if there were games starting this month.
Nose tackle
1. Roy Lopez OR Aaron Blackwell
2. Myles Tapusoa
Arizona has a number of options to use up front this season after bringing in some reinforcements this offseason. Both players, Lopez and Blackwell, should be in position to start once the spring season rolls around and both would have been in that same spot this fall. The one caveat for both players is they are coming off injuries last season which could leave room for someone else to come in and snag the starting job. However, we believe the experience for both players at New Mexico State and New Mexico, respectively, would have put them in position be earn the most snaps at the position. The nose tackle role is key in a 3-4 defense and both players have years of experience with Blackwell having already played for current UA defensive line coach Stan Eggen at UNM.
Tapusoa had a bit of a slow start to his career with the Wildcats last season after transferring in from junior college, but he started to pick up his production late in the year. He certainly would be part of the rotation up front during the fall and that should again be the case once the spring season rolls around.
Defensive end
1. Trevon Mason
2. Kyon Barrs
One could argue that that Mason will be Arizona's most important defensive player once the season rolls around. The junior college transfer wasn't officially added to the active roster until late in the summer last year after he was supposed to arrive in January. That delay didn't have a major impact on his development and he soon turned into a key piece of the defensive line. Eventually he ended up with 44 tackles, which was the best mark among UA's defensive linemen, to go along with six tackles for loss and a sack. His size is something that has helped him and now that he will get an extended offseason to continue working on his strength and conditioning it should only help him be even more productive as a senior.
Barrs was another late addition to Arizona's roster as he committed to the program in the spring just a couple months before he was due to arrive in Tucson. He was a pleasant surprise as a freshman backing up Mason and becoming a key reserve for the staff. He played in 11 games and ended up with 13 tackles. He would have been part of the rotation this fall and should still be a big part of the group in the spring.
