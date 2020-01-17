News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 20:07:03 -0600') }} basketball

Miller unsure of timetable for Chase Jeter's return from back issue

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com.

Arizona played without one of its usual starters Thursday night when it was able to take down Utah 93-77 at McKale Center. Senior center Chase Jeter did not play in the victory because of back spas...

