Miller unsure of timetable for Chase Jeter's return from back issue
Arizona played without one of its usual starters Thursday night when it was able to take down Utah 93-77 at McKale Center. Senior center Chase Jeter did not play in the victory because of back spas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news