Miller's name comes up in college hoops trial as secret recording is played
Last week when federal judge Edgardo Ramos ruled that Sean Miller and LSU's Will Wade would not have to take the witness stand in this week's trial involving aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins it seemed like the end of one part of the saga for the Arizona head coach. The government felt testimony from the two head coaches would not be relevant to the case while Dawkins' attorney Steve Haney argued that it would show the type of environment he believed his client was operating in that led to the acts he is on trial for.
The trial started this week and Wednesday, despite Miller not being present or having to take the witness stand, the UA head coach was once again brought up as part of the case. Although the prosecution argued against having Miller testify last week, it surprisingly decided to show the court a secretly recorded video conversation involving Dawkins and others discussing, among other things, Miller and payments to former star and eventual No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton.
“He’s like, ‘Listen, I’m taking care of everything myself [with Ayton's recruitment],’” Dawkins said on the tape while recalling an alleged conversation he had with Miller. “‘I want to bring you in. I’ll turn everything over to you.’”
Marty Blazer, a government witness and former financial planner, took the stand and said the he believed what Dawkins was referencing to mean Miller making payments to get him to Arizona.
The tape came to be as part of a meeting among Dawkins, Blazer and others involved in the case back in June of 2017 and was recorded secretly by an undercover FBI agent present at the meeting on a yacht in New York.
The entire ordeal has opened up the idea that Miller could have to now testify with Haney claiming that since the UA head coach was brought up by the prosecution he should be fair game and forced to take the witness stand. The defense has plans to put motion in place for Ramos to reconsider his original stance with the hope that the judge allows the lawyers to bring Miller in to testify and bring clarity to Wednesday's allegations.
Dawkins also said “Sean Miller has to know everything that goes on ... I can call Sean and have a conversation like ... this is what’s needing to be done.” Also: “He’ll talk on the phone about stuff he shouldn’t talk on the phone about.” ...— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 24, 2019
It remains to be seen whether Miller will have to now take the witness stand after originally avoiding it, but Wednesday's tape and testimony certainly brought the UA head coach back into a picture it looked like he would be avoiding getting into again after last week's decision from Ramos.
The allegations brought up Wednesday run contrary to anything Miller has said previously on the topic and are in stark contrast to what he said last year during the only time he openly addressed the investigation and case. During a press conference in the spring of 2018 the UA head coach denied paying Ayton or having conversations with Dawkins about paying Ayton, or any players, to attend the school and play for his team.
"Let me be very, very clear," Miller said. "I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona. In fact, I never even met or spoke to Christian Dawkins until after Deandre publicly announced that he was coming to our school. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory."
While Blazer was under oath during his time on the witness stand Wednesday, the recording of Dawkins was made secretly so he was not under oath. That is an important part to understand about the allegations being made. It is also important to note that at no point during the recording is it explicitly said that Miller made payments to Ayton.
Testimony is expected to continue Thursday and after Wednesday's revelations Miller now finds himself back in the spotlight with the ongoing case.