Last week when federal judge Edgardo Ramos ruled that Sean Miller and LSU's Will Wade would not have to take the witness stand in this week's trial involving aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins it seemed like the end of one part of the saga for the Arizona head coach. The government felt testimony from the two head coaches would not be relevant to the case while Dawkins' attorney Steve Haney argued that it would show the type of environment he believed his client was operating in that led to the acts he is on trial for.

The trial started this week and Wednesday, despite Miller not being present or having to take the witness stand, the UA head coach was once again brought up as part of the case. Although the prosecution argued against having Miller testify last week, it surprisingly decided to show the court a secretly recorded video conversation involving Dawkins and others discussing, among other things, Miller and payments to former star and eventual No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, I’m taking care of everything myself [with Ayton's recruitment],’” Dawkins said on the tape while recalling an alleged conversation he had with Miller. “‘I want to bring you in. I’ll turn everything over to you.’”

Marty Blazer, a government witness and former financial planner, took the stand and said the he believed what Dawkins was referencing to mean Miller making payments to get him to Arizona.

The tape came to be as part of a meeting among Dawkins, Blazer and others involved in the case back in June of 2017 and was recorded secretly by an undercover FBI agent present at the meeting on a yacht in New York.

The entire ordeal has opened up the idea that Miller could have to now testify with Haney claiming that since the UA head coach was brought up by the prosecution he should be fair game and forced to take the witness stand. The defense has plans to put motion in place for Ramos to reconsider his original stance with the hope that the judge allows the lawyers to bring Miller in to testify and bring clarity to Wednesday's allegations.