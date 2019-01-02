Miller's confidence in Williams remains high
Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams was nearly flawless to start the season posting an impressive 20-2 assist-to-turnover margin in his first four games. He did that while averaging 14.3 points...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news