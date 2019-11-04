Arizona will open its season Wednesday night against Northern Arizona. Someone who will not be on the McKale Center floor is sophomore Devonaire Doutrive. The versatile guard has been one of the bright spots for Arizona this offseason shining in the Red-Blue Game as well as in practice as one of the winners of the gold jersey the last few weeks. However, just before tip off of the Wildcats' exhibition game against Chico State last week, the program announced that Doutrive was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

There have been similar instances in the past under Sean Miller and typically the suspensions have been long, but when he spoke with the media Monday afternoon the UA head coach opened with an update about Doutrive. He informed the media that the suspension is still in effect and still remains indefinite.

So, his official 2019-20 debut will have to wait a bit longer but Doutrive does remain a practice participant. Miller also continues to give positive words about his sophomore guard, and Monday he gave some more insight into the situation.

"He's obviously practicing with us and doing everything else other than participating in the game" Miller said. "Further addressing him, a lot of great kids and young people can make bad decisions. It does not mean that they're bad kids. College is a time where sometimes the best lessons are learned in a negative sense. You rebound from it, you learn from it, you grow and you take a different approach.

"... So we're working with Devonaire everyday and looking forward to his return at some point."

Miller said the program will announce when Doutrive's status changes and his suspension comes to an end.

The Wildcats open the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday night when Northern Arizona makes the trek down from Flagstaff.