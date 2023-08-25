Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona senior running backMichael Wileyended last season with a bang, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns to help UA take home the Territorial Cup 38-35 over Arizona State. Wiley could have declared for the NFL Draft after last year, but instead chose to return to Tucson for a number of different reasons that included finishing his Business Management degree and solidifying his legacy with the Wildcats program.
After being part of a committee in his first three seasons at UA, Wiley took complete control over the lead role in the backfield last season for the Wildcats. He rushed for 771 yards on 113 carries (6.8 YPC), becoming the first Arizona running back to rush for over 700 yards since JJ Taylor ran for 721 yards in the 2019 season. He also totaled 11 touchdowns and caught the fourth-most passes (36) on the team last year.
Wiley has gone through a lot of changes throughout his career at UA between coaching changes, the COVID-19 pandemic and the transfer portal, but it has helped him become the player and person he is today.
