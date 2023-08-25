Arizona senior running back Michael Wiley ended last season with a bang, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns to help UA take home the Territorial Cup 38-35 over Arizona State. Wiley could have declared for the NFL Draft after last year, but instead chose to return to Tucson for a number of different reasons that included finishing his Business Management degree and solidifying his legacy with the Wildcats program.

After being part of a committee in his first three seasons at UA, Wiley took complete control over the lead role in the backfield last season for the Wildcats. He rushed for 771 yards on 113 carries (6.8 YPC), becoming the first Arizona running back to rush for over 700 yards since JJ Taylor ran for 721 yards in the 2019 season. He also totaled 11 touchdowns and caught the fourth-most passes (36) on the team last year.